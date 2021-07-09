Three new cases confirmed

Southwestern Public Health was reporting three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, July 9, up from zero on Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 17 from 16.

St. Thomas and area remained unchanged Friday at four ongoing cases, West Elgin at two and Aylmer and Bayham at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to six Friday from five Thursday, while East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg and area stayed at one each.

Currently, two Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at eight cases per 100,000 of population, up from 7.6 Thursday.

Across Ontario, 183 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, down from 210 on Thursday.