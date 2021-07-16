Update on Hiebert family

Eva Enns, who has organized a “gofundme” online fundraiser for Jake and Tina Hiebert and their children, who were badly burned in a fire pit incident at their Vienna Line farm on Monday night, July 12, provided an update on the condition of the survivors on Friday, July 16.

She reported that Jake was doing well. While still in hospital, he was able to move around and he was spending time with their daughter, 7.

Tina was in stable condition in hospital in Toronto, Ms. Enns stated.

The 7-year-old “is now breathing on her own! We thank God.”

Their son, 4, is in stable condition in hospital in Toronto.

“The family thanks you for your prayers and continued support, as it will be a long road of healing for them,” Ms. Enns concluded.

Layla, the Hieberts’ year-old daughter, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Thursday, July 15.