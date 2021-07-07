Walnut Manor in St. Thomas closed by public health order

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, July 7, ordered the closure under the Health Protection and Promotion Act of Walnut Manor, a supportive living residence, in St. Thomas “due to the existence of significant health hazards,” including mould, rodent and bed bug infestations and a lack of hot running water.

As a result, the health unit said in a statement, 26 residents and two staff members had to vacate the home immediately.

Walnut Manor is a supportive living residence for adults who have physical and mental health challenges.

The order was issued in consultation with the St. Thomas Fire Department, the City of St. Thomas, the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, Southwestern continued.

“Southwestern Public Health conducted a series of inspections on June 3, 11, 22 and 29 and July 6 that revealed ongoing violations at the site, including extensive mould contamination, rodent and bed bug infestations, sanitation issues, and a lack of hot running water.

“This location has a history of public health violations with progressive enforcement actions taken over the past several years.”

Southwestern Environmental Health Program Director Peter Heywood said, “This was an unfit, unsafe environment for living, and not at the standard expected of a supportive living facility. Each of these individuals deserves to live in a home that is healthy and safe.”

The health unit stated municipal agencies and community services were leading an effort to find temporary new homes for residents until the violations could be resolved.

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston, in the same statement, said, “It is very unfortunate that Walnut Manor, a place called home to several residents in our community, has deteriorated to the poor health conditions which have been identified by Southwestern Public Health.

“The city certainly stands behind Southwestern Public Health in their efforts to correct the situation and most importantly we will do our part to offer the residents every support possible during this time of displacement.”

St. Thomas Fire Chief Fire Prevention Officer Kim Destun said, “We will continue to work with the owner/ operators, public Health and the other enforcement agencies involved as we provide for the health and well being of the residents and staff of Walnut Manor.”

Canadian Mental Health Association Elgin County Clinical Services Director Dan Logie said, “Our agency realizes the impact this order may have on residents and their families, and understands they might be feeling stressed, angry, or anxious about the closure of Walnut Manor.

“We are committed to assisting the process of helping the residents find safe long-term housing as well as offering mental health support to those in need.”