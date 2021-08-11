Highway 3 bypass revoked

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11, that a proposed Highway 3 bypass route through the north end of Aylmer has been official revoked.

Malahide and Central Elgin will also be affected, with land potentially freed for development that had been frozen by the bypass route since 1970.

The removal of the route has been sought by the three municipalities and Elgin County in recent years, and MPP Yurek in a statement said he was “thrilled” that had now taken place.

“I am proud to have achieved this significant economic development opportunity for Elgin County and local municipalities,” MPP Yurek stated. “Now that the designation has been lifted, municipalities can begin planning to attract new development that will benefit from our strong local economy and transportation networks.”