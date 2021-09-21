At midnight, Vecchio polling 50 percent of all votes

Just before midnight, with 140 of 181 polls reporting in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding, incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio continues to dominate with 21,785 votes or 50 percent of those cast to this point.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu is in second with 8,206 or 18.8 percent and Katelyn Cody of the NDP follows 7,058 or 16.2 percent, Chelsea Hillier with 5,289 or 12.1 percent, Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 1,032 or 2.4 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 237 or 0.5 percent.