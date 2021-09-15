Church ordered unlocked

Justice Bruce Thomas on Wednesday morning, September 15 announced he would sign an order agreed to by the province and a lawyer for Aylmer Church of God (Restoration) and its directors that would allow the church to be reopened to its congregation.

The church, as part of a sentence for contempt findings against it and its leaders for defying COVID-19 safety protocols, was ordered locked in May. The church as an organization and some of its members, including Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, also face $273,500 in fines, which have not been paid.

The court ordered the church must adhere to and post on the building a “COVID Safety Plan”, which includes masking indoors and allowing as many in the church as can safely distance. However, there are also several masking exemptions listed and proof of exemption isn’t required.

Justice Thomas said he was only concerned with the previous words and actions of Pastor Hildebrandt and “what he has said with regard to (pandemic safety) legislation and encouragement of non-compliance.”

“None of us want to walk back in to proceedings about this.”