Election: Vecchio takes early lead

At 9:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, with seven of 181 polls reporting in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding, incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio took an early lead with 112 votes or 61.2 percent of the total.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu was second with 48 votes or 26.2 percent, Katelyn Cody of the NDP third with 10 votes or 5.5 percent, Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party fourth with seven votes or 3.8 percent, Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party fifth with six votes or 3.3 percent and Amanda Start of the Green Party had no votes yet.