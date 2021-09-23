Elgin man in 70s latest to die from COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, Sept. 23, reported the death of an Elgin County man in his 70s, attributed to COVID-19.

His was the 86th such death in Elgin, St. Thomas and Middlesex since the pandemic began.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, down from three the day before. The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 50 from 65.

Four Southwestern area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, all in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the region stands are 23.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 30.7 Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 647 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, up from 463 Wednesday.