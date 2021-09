After an absence of a year, the Elgin Plowing Match returned on Saturday, Sept. 11, on the farm of Brian and Donna Lunn south of Belmont. John Dekroon brought his Percheron team, Shadow, 6, and Sophie, 8, to compete in the horse-drawn division. He’s a farmer who pursues horse-drawn plowing as a hobby, explaining the attraction is, “The calm, the lack of noise” compared to a tractor. The match this year involved a total of 31 participants. (AE/Rob Perry)