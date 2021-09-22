Final tallies from election

One final poll has now been counted and, with 181 out of 181 polls reporting, Elections Canada announced the final counts for candidates in the Sept. 20 federal election in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio received 31,372 votes or 49.8 percent of the total cast.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu was second with 12,325 or 19.6 percent and Katelyn Cody of the New Democratic Party third with 10,085 or 16 percent.

They were followed by Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party with 7,429 votes or 11.8 percent, Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 1,417 or 2.3 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 336 or 0.5 percent.

In total, 62,964 of 94,098 eligible voters filled out ballots, for a turnout rate of 64.85 percent.