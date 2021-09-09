Fire truck, car collide at Belmont Road and Ron McNeil Line
A crash on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 2:51 p.m. involving a Central Elgin aerial fire truck and a car resulted in two persons being taken to hospital for treatment, one with serious injuries, Elgin Ontario Provincial Police report.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Belmont Road and Ron McNeil Line, but the vehicles came to a stop just south of there.
Both roads have been closed for the investigation.
