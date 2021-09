Two drivers sustained seemingly minor injuries during a crash between a minivan and a transport truck loaded with steel coils on Highway 3 at Quaker Road on Thursday morning, Sept. 2.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The highway has been closed until the steel coils and transport truck can be removed.

The minivan driver has been charged with careless driving.