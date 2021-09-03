Nights cooling off at Lawn Bowling Club

Kevin Morrell was one of 19 members playing at the Aylmer Lawn Bowling Club on Thursday evening, Sept. 2, after hot, muggy weather the previous week was replaced by cooler temperatures.

The club is reporting a good year, with an average of three or four rinks out each regular playing night and an increase of five in total membership.

The club hopes to bowl until Sept. 23, and might switch to afternoons from evenings because nights are getting cooler and the sun is setting earlier.

(AE/Rob Perry)