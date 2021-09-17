Pastor announced fines paid

Aylmer Church of God Restoration Pastor Henry Hildebrandt announced in an online video Friday, Sept. 17, that $273,500 in court fines, plus $1,015.91 in interest, had been paid, and he kicked off an Internet fundraising drive to recoup that money.

By late Friday night, the church’s website stated that $17,115.45 had been raised so far.

In his statement, he attacked Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the provincial government, praying “May there be coals of fire on your head.”

He claimed the Ontario government was going after individual church leaders and other service organizers to get the fines paid, despite the contempt citations against him and the court facing a Constitutional challenge expected next year.

Pastor Hildebrandt said he had expected a lien to be put on the church building and land, or to go to prison for unpaid fines.

“They chose the other route, the opposite of what they’re standing for. They chose to go after the people.”

Legal papers had been delivered to individual church members, and he claimed four days had been reserved by the government to “interrogate” them about the value of their properties and financial assets.

Pastor Hildebrandt said he couldn’t allow the government to go after anyone but him, “to bankrupt people, men and women, who have worked hard all their lives.”

Instead, he had obtained a temporary loan for the $274,515.91. He had just received confirmation the money had been received by the court.

In closing, he directed viewers to the church’s website, where donors could click on a button and give money to help pay the fines.