Pupil-built rowboat launched by Port Burwell Public School

September 7, 2021 | 0

A lifeguard in a kayak provided instructions as Port Burwell Public School Grade 6 pupils Kayleigh Allegretti, left, Tyler Groat and Keegan Amies learned how to propel a flat-bottomed rowboat they and four other pupils helped make, after it was launched at Port Burwell Marina on  Saturday, Sept. 4. The boat will be sanded, painted and named by other school pupils in the coming months. (AE/Rob Perry)

Posted in Sports Headlines, Sports News