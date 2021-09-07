Pupil-built rowboat launched by Port Burwell Public School

A lifeguard in a kayak provided instructions as Port Burwell Public School Grade 6 pupils Kayleigh Allegretti, left, Tyler Groat and Keegan Amies learned how to propel a flat-bottomed rowboat they and four other pupils helped make, after it was launched at Port Burwell Marina on Saturday, Sept. 4. The boat will be sanded, painted and named by other school pupils in the coming months. (AE/Rob Perry)