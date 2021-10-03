Confirmed outbreak at Elgin Manor

Elgin Manor long-term care home, with the confirmation of two more cases of COVID-19, in addition to one discovered Friday, is now in a “confirmed outbreak,” Elgin County announced Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3.

The first case on Friday involved a resident. The Sunday cases involve another resident and one staff member.

All other residents and staff were continuing to be closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, the county said in a statement.

So far, no confirmed cases have been reported at the county’s other long-term care homes, Terrace Lodge in Malahide or Bobier Villa in Dutton Dunwich.

Families of Elgin Manor residents are now being contacted individually by the county to inform them about the new cases.