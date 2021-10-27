Driver killed in head-on crash-update

One person has died following a head-on crash between a transport truck and a motor vehicle on Imperial Road just south of Lyons Line in Malahide Township on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Constable Norm Kelso of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the transport was not injured.

Police, Malahide firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Imperial Road between Lyons Line and Mapleton Line was closed for an investigation by the OPP’s accident reconstruction team for much of the day, but was re-opened about 2:30 p.m.