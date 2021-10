Chase Smith of host East Elgin Secondary School brought down a Strathroy District Collegiate Institute rusher on his own one-yard line during a Junior football game in Aylmer on Friday, Oct. 22. EESS won that game 6-0, and a previous game against Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute 8-0. East Elgin’s next home game is Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. (AE/Rob Perry)