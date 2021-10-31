London bicyclist killed by stolen car

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police announced Sunday, Oct. 31, that bicyclist Michael Smith, 59, of London was killed in a collision with a stolen car on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road in Malahide on Saturday, Oct. 30, at about 4:50 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene following the arrival of OPP officers from Elgin and Middlesex, Malahide and Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin paramedics, Const. Norm Kelso reported.

The car involved had been stolen, he said. Three individuals were found with help from the OPP West Region canine unit and Emergency Response Team members and have been charged, though the nature of the charges has not yet been released.

The case remains under investigation by OPP.