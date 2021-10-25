Nineteen new cases from weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Oct. 25, was reporting 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford from the weekend, an average of just under 12 a day, compared to 19 on Friday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stands at 87, up from 82 Friday.

Five residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized with COVID-19, two in intensive care units.

Locally, Aylmer and area has 13 ongoing cases, St. Thomas and area seven, West Elgin six, Bayham three and Central Elgin and Malahide one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 41.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 38.8 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 326 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, down from 370 on Sunday.