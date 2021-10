Karen Bechard, left, as first girlfriend Sandra is a painful memory for Rob Faust as Bud as they rehearsed the comedy “Old Love” Sunday, Oct. 31, at Periscope Playhouse in Port Burwell. They’ve been rehearsing the Norm Foster play since February 2020, and after a long delay caused by COVID-19 restrictions, they’ll open for indoor performances for a two-week run starting Friday night, Nov. 5. (AE/Rob Perry)