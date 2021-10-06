Spectators okay at outdoor EESS sports

Spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events involving East Elgin Secondary School as the fall season unfolds, Athletics Director Matt Ninness says.

East Elgin would have teams for field hockey, junior football, golf, junior and senior girls basketball, senior boys volleyball and cross-country, he continued. Not enough players could be found for junior boys volleyball or senior football.

“Many schools find themselves in the same boat.”

No spectators were allowed for indoor games at this time, he added. Spectators outdoors must screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and physically distance themselves from other fans.

If distancing couldn’t be maintained, spectators should be masked, he stated.