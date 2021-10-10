Two dead after crash on Richmond Road

Two persons died and a third was seriously injured after a pickup truck left Richmond Road, entered a ditch and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver and a passenger, on Saturday, Oct. 9, about 8:53 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, in a statement, said that speed, alcohol and lack of use of seatbelts were being considered as possible contributing factors in the crash.

He said officers from the OPP’s Elgin and Norfolk detachments, Oxford and Elgin paramedics and Malahide firefighters responded to a report of the crash on Richmond Road, which forms a boundary between Malahide and Bayham.

Investigation determined that two pickup trucks were being driven north between Vienna Line and Calton Line when one left the road, entered a ditch and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver and passenger.

One of them suffered serious lift0-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Sanchuk stated. Another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Another passenger in the truck that rolled over was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The identities of both the driver and the passenger who died were being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Sgt. Sanchuk said.

The road is closed for investigation by the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has security video from the area, is asked to contact Elgin OPP.