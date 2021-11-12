EESS downs CASS to win Oxford-Elgin semifinal

Gavin Russell of host East Elgin Secondary School crossed the Ingersoll District Collegiate goal line to score the first high-school touchdown of his career during an Oxford-Elgin conference semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 11. EESS won the game 35-0 to advance to a final against Woodstock College Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 2:15 p.m., with a site to be determined. (AE/Rob Perry)