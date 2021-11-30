Southwestern reports 27 new cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Over the weekend, 69 new cases had been recorded or an average of 23 a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped slightly, to 204 Tuesday from 211 Monday.

An outbreak of eight cases of COVID-19 at Port Burwell Public School was listed as “resolved” by the health unit on Tuesday morning.

The school, closed since Friday, Nov. 19, had originally been slated to re-open to in-person learning Monday morning, Nov. 29, but Thames Valley District School Board pushed that back to Thursday, Dec. 2.

Locally, St. Thomas and area as of Tuesday had 46 ongoing cases of COVID-19, Aylmer and area 29, Bayham 18, Central Elgin two, Malahide two and West Elgin one.

The health unit continues to track two outbreaks in seniors homes, one involving eight residents and two staff members at Aylmer Retirement Residence and the other one resident and two workers at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas.

The daily rate of confirmed cases in the Southwestern area stood at 96.5 per 100,000 of population Tuesday, down from 99.8 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 687 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 788 on Monday.