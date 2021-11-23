Another Elgin death attributed to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health reported the death attributed to COVID-19 of an Elgin man in his 60s on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The death of another Elgin man, in his 80s, had been announced on Monday.

SWPH recorded 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday morning, up from an average of just under 24 daily over the weekend.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 167 Tuesday from 162 Monday.

Also, an additional confirmed case involving a resident was added to the COVID-19 outbreak involving seven confirmed cases among residents and one staff member at Aylmer Retirement Residence.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital reported it was caring for 17 patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, six of them in intensive care units. That’s up from 13 in hospital a week earlier.

All the patients being treated at STEGH Tuesday had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital noted.

Three other patients have been transferred out of the area for hospital treatment, two to London Health Science Centre and one to Stratford.

Locally, Aylmer and area had 34 ongoing cases Tuesday, St. Thomas and area 24, Bayham 22, Southwold and West Elgin two each and Central Elgin and Malahide one each.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern region stands at 79 per 100,000 of population, up from 76.6 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 613 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, down from 627 Monday.