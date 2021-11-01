Aylmer man, 85, with COVID-19 dies

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Nov. 1, announced that an Aylmer man, 85, with COVID-19 had died, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the virus in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began to 92.

The health unit also reported 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, or an average of just under 18 a day. On Friday, nine new cases had been confirmed.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH rose to 95 Monday from 88 Friday.

Eight Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of them in intensive car units.

Locally, as of Monday morning Aylmer and area had 25 ongoing cases, the highest of any community in the Southwestern area, Bayham 10, St. Thomas and area 10, Central Elgin two and Malahide one.

The infection rate for the region stands at 44.9 current confirmed cases for each 100,000 of population, up from 37.4 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 422 new cases were confirmed Monday, 340 Sunday and 356 Saturday.