Aylmer still COVID-19 hotspot

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 4, up from 15 the previous day.

The health unit is now tracking 95 cases, up from 85 Wednesday.

Eleven residents of the region are hospitalized with COVID-19, two in intensive care units.

Aylmer and area continue to dominate the active cases with 31, almost a third of all those in the Southwestern region.

Elsewhere, Bayham has 12 ongoing cases, St. Thomas and area five, Malahide three and Central Elgin one.

The rate for active cases in the Southwestern area stands at 44.9 per 100,000 of population, up from 40.2 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 438 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, up from 378 on Wednesday.