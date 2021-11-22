Children 5-11 eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations

Southwestern Public Health announced Monday, Nov. 22, that appointments for children 5 through 11 years old at mass immunization clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations could be booked starting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m.

Appointments were required, the health unit noted. The number available this week would be limited this week due to vaccine shipping schedules, but should open up more widely next week.

For children under 12, Southwestern added, the consent of a parent or legal guardian would be required for vaccination.

Health Canada announced Friday, Nov. 19, that paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been approved in use for children 5 though 11. A minimum of eight weeks must pass between the first and second doses.