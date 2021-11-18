New and ongoing cases dip downward

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 18, down from 26 the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases in the Southwestern also dropped, to 144 from 167.

However, 14 SWPH residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care units, a number that didn’t change overnight.

Locally, St. Thomas and area has 28 ongoing cases, Aylmer and area 26, Bayham 18 and Malahide, Bayham and West Elgin two each.

Across Ontario, 711 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, up from 512 on Wednesday.