New COVID-19 cases up across Ontario

A total of 927 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Ontario on Friday, Nov. 26, the highest daily number since early September.

Southwestern Public Health on Friday reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, down from 34 Thursday. However, the number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose, to 181 from 178.

Local cases include 39 in Aylmer and area, 21 in Bayham, 20 in St. Thomas and area, two in Malahide and one each in Central Eglin and West Elgin.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern area stands at 85.6 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 84.2 on Thursday.