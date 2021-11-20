Olivia Vaseleniuck, 22, died in Thursday crash

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on Ron McNeil Line near Highbury Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 18, as Olivia Vaseleniuck.

Constable Norm Kelso said the crash took place at about 8:45 a.m. in Central Elgin. An eastbound vehicle and a westbound one collided, and both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where Ms. Vaseleniuck was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released, he said.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.