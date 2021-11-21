One COVID-19 case at Terrace Lodge

Elgin County announced Sunday, Nov. 21, that a single confirmed case of COVID-19 had been found in a staff member at its Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide, just east of Aylmer that morning.

This placed the home into a “suspected outbreak” under provincial guidelines, the county stated.

“County staff are working closely with Southwestern Public Health on outbreak management and practices. Residents, staff and community members who are determined to be at risk are being contacted to prevent further spread of illness in the home or in the community.”

Additional safeguards had been put in place at Terrace Lodge, on top of those already in use there, to try to prevent the spread of the virus within it.

At this time, no other cases were being reported at Terrace Lodge or the county’s other two long-term care homes, Elgin Manor in Southwold and Bobier Villa in Dutton.