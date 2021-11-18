One dead in Ron McNeil Line crash

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported Thursday, Nov. 18, that one person had died in a two-vehicle crash on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue that day at about 8:45 a.m.

Constable Norm Kelso said a second motorist had been taken to hospital as well.

OPP, Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin paramedics responded to the crash, and two motorists were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The identity of the late motorist was being withheld until next of kind could be notified, Const. Kelso stated.

The crash is being investigated by the OPP’s West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team.