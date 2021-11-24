One more case at Aylmer Retirement Residence

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Nov. 24, announced that one additional confirmed case of COVI-19 involving a staff member had been added to the outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence in Aylmer.

Previously, eight residents and one other staff member had been confirmed as having the virus.

The health unit reported 22 new confirmed cases Wednesday in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, down from 31 the previous day. SWPH is now tracking 165 ongoing confirmed cases in its region, down from 167 Tuesday.

It also reported that 16 area residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, with five in intensive care units.

Locally, Aylmer and area has 38 ongoing cases, St. Thomas and area 22, Bayham 21, and Central Elgin, Malahide, Southwold and West Elgin one each.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area and Woodstock and area have 31 cases each.

The health unit’s COVID-19 “dashboard” revealed the “positivity rate,” the percentage of COVID-19 tests locally confirming the presence of the virus, has dropped slightly, though the information was from earlier in November. The most recent rate on Nov. 14 was 5.4 percent, down from 5.8 percent a week earlier.

The rate of confirmed cases in the Southwestern region stands at 78 per 100,000 of population, down from 79 Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 519 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, down from 613 on Tuesday.