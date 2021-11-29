Ongoing Southwestern COVID-19 cases reach 211

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 69 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday morning, Nov. 29, or an average of 23 a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 211 Monday from 181 last Friday.

SWPH also recorded Monday morning the death of an Elgin woman in her 80s related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 98 in the health unit’s area.

The health unit also announced that 15 Southwestern residents were hospitalized on Monday, with four in intensive care units.

Locally, St. Thomas and area had 35 ongoing cases Monday, Aylmer are area 29, Bayham 27, Central Elgin and Malahide two each and West Elgin one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area has 40 and Woodstock and area 36.

The rate of confirmed ongoing cases in the Southwestern area stands at 99.8 per 100,000 of population, up from 85.6 Friday.

Across Ontario, 788 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, down from 964 Sunday.