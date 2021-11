Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat, left, and Deputy Chief Nick Novacich saluted after laying a wreath from the Aylmer Police Association during the Remembrance Day service at the town Cenotaph on Thursday, Nov. 11. A large group of Ontario Police College recruits were on parade for the event, which was well-attended by local residents. Similar services were held in Springfield, Belmont and Port Stanley Nov. 11. (AE/Rob Perry)