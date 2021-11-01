Revolver stolen from glovebox of unlocked car

Aylmer Police, in a statement Monday, Nov. 1, reported that on Monday, Oct. 25, at about 4:37 p.m., a black Chiappa revolver was reported stolen from the glovebox of an unlocked 2003 Volkswagen.

The owner left the revolver in the glovebox, and an Aylmer man, 29, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside.

The theft occurred sometime overnight, police said. The revolver was described as being dark steel in colour with a wooden handle and rivets.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the firearm is asked to contact Aylmer Police.