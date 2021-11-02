Southwestern reports 93rd COVID death

For the second day of a row, Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, Nov. 2, announced that a local resident confirmed to have COVID-19 had died, an Elgin County woman in her 80s.

The death of an Aylmer man, 85, with COVID-19 had been reported on Monday.

Nine area residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, three of them in intensive care units. A week earlier, three had been hospitalized with two in intensive care units.

Southwestern recorded seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from an average of just under 18 a day reported Monday from the weekend.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked fell to 88 Tuesday from 95 Monday.

Locally, as of Tuesday, Aylmer and area had 24 ongoing cases of COVID-19, the most of any community in the Southwestern area, followed by Bayham with nine, St. Thomas and area with seven and Central Elgin and Malahide with two each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 41.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 44.9 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 337 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, down from 422 on Monday.