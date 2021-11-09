Southwestern reports 95th COVID-related death

Southwestern Public Health reported on Tuesday, Nov. 9, that an Elgin woman in her 50s with a confirmed case of COVID-19 had died, bringing the death toll in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began to 95.

On Tuesday, the health unit also reported 18 new confirmed cases in its area, about the same as the daily average reported Monday from the weekend.

Southwestern is tracking 126 ongoing confirmed cases in its area, a case rate of 59.6 per 100,000 of population.

Eight Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of them in intensive care units.

Local ongoing case counts stand at 27 for Aylmer and area, 17 for Bayham, nine for St. Thomas, three for Malahide and one for Central Elgin.

Across Ontario, 441 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, down from 480 on Monday.