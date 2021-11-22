Southwestern reports 96th COVID-19 death

Southwestern Public Health announced on Monday, Nov. 22, that a 96th resident of the Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford region had died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an Eglin County man in his 80s.

The health unit also reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, or an average of just under 24 a day.

That brings the current total of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH to 162, up from 157 on Friday.

Twelve residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of them in intensive care units.

Local ongoing cases of COVID-19 include 34 in Aylmer and area, 31 in St. Thomas and area, 19 in Bayham, three in Southwold, two in West Elgin and one each in Central Elgin and Malahide.

The rate of ongoing confirmed cases in the Southwestern area stands at 76.6 per 100,000 of population, up from 74.2 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 627 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, compared to 741 on Sunday.