St. Thomas man, 56, dies after crash in Aylmer

A St. Thomas man, 56, died after a crash between a sports-utility vehicle and a transport truck in the area of Talbot and King streets in Aylmer on Tuesday night, Nov. 9, at 11:20 p.m.

Aylmer Police Deputy Chief Nick Novacich said a 2005 Nissan Murano SUV was being driven east on Talbot Street East by the St. Thomas man when it was in collision with a westbound tractor-trailer truck.

The force of the crash caused the Nissan to roll and come to rest with its roof on the south sidewalk, he stated.

Both vehicles were occupied only by their drivers.

The Nissan driver was pinned inside the vehicle, Deputy Chief Novacich said. The St. Thomas man was extricated by firefighters, and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to no avail. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Talbot Street from John Street to Queen Street was closed for approximately six hours for an investigation by Aylmer officers and a member of the Ontario Provincial Police Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

A post-mortem on the deceased driver is to take place later today (Wednesday, Nov. 10). His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Aylmer Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.