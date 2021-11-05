STEGH sticks by vaccine requirement for staff

St. Thomas Elgin General hospital, in a statement posted Friday, Nov. 5, said it has admitted “a very high number” of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the last few weeks.

As a result, despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s stand this week that the province won’t require hospital and other health care workers to have mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, the hospital will continue to enforce its own policy to that effect.

“Mandatory vaccination is the right thing to do for our patients, our staff, and the community we serve. There remain to be areas in Elgin County with very low vaccination rates.

“Our actions and plans here at STEGH continue to be aligned with the recommendations of the Ontario Science Table and numerous professional and medical associations.

“Vaccination is one of the multiple layers of protection we are enforcing at our hospital. It is our duty to keep our staff, patients and their families safe and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this.”