Testing clinic announced for Port Burwell

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday morning, Nov. 19, that Ontario Health would host a COVID-19 testing clinic at Port Burwell Public School on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing would be open to staff, pupils, family and friends, and anyone who might have been exposed to a recent case of virus, the health unit said. Those with or without overt symptoms would be welcome at the clinic.

Those participating are asked to bring an Ontario health card and wear a well-fitting face mask. No appointment is necessary.

Thames Valley District School Board ordered the temporary closure of the school to in-person learning as of Friday, Nov. 19, because of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 there.

Overnight, the number of ongoing cases in Bayham increased to 24 Friday from 18 on Thursday.