Three arrested in armed robberies

Two men and one woman, all from St. Thomas, have been charged in connection with recent armed robberies in that city and in Sparta.

St. Thomas Police Corporate Communications Director Tanya Calvert reported that an investigation by city detectives and Elgin Ontario Provincial Police led to the arrests.

The Emergency Response Unit from London Police assisted as well with the arrests in connection with robberies at Village Variety in Sparta on Sunday, Nov. 21, and at the Circle K Variety Store on Fairview Avenue in St. Thomas on Nov. 15.

A St. Thomas man, 39, was arrested at around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, during a traffic stop by St. Thomas police. He was taken into custody without incident, and charged with two counts of armed robbery as well as prohibited driving.

Later the same day, St. Thomas officers with help from London and Elgin OPP officers executed a search warrant at a home on Wellington Street, Ms. Calvert continued.

A St. Thomas man, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent (to commit a crime), two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so, two counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of breaching his probation.

A St. Thomas woman, 35, was also arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, breaching a release order and drug possession after police allegedly found she had 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine.