Two injured, one critically, in Imperial Road crash–correction

Two motorists were injured, one critically, after a vehicle hit a tree on Imperial Road near Rush Creek Line in Malahide in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 6.

Constable Norm Kelso of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said OPP officers, Malahide firefighters and Elgin paramedics were called to the scene at about 1:10 a.m.

The two occupants of the crashed vehicle were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and one who was hurt but considered to be in stable condition, Const. Kelso said.

The crash is being investigated by the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Unit and Enforcement Team, and Imperial Road at Rush Creek Line is closed temporarily for that.