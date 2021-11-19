Vienna holiday lights ceremony cancelled

Bayham Historical Society announced Friday morning, Nov. 19, that a traditional ceremony to turn on holiday lighting in Vienna’s Memorial Park Saturday night, Nov. 20, had been cancelled.

Jeff Robinson, on behalf of the society, said the decision had been made reluctantly, but given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the temporary closure of Port Burwell Public School because of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases there, organizers had decided to not proceed with the event.

The primary audience for the ceremony was families with children, he said, and the society believed the interests of the community were best serving by not encouraging a public gathering at this time.

However, the lights will be turned on for viewing.