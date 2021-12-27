Aylmer Police: sexual assault charged

Aylmer Police Deputy Chief Nick Novacich reported the following on Monday, Dec. 27:

Sexual assault

An Aylmer man, 48, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

An Aylmer woman, 50, reported to police Wednesday, Dec. 22, that she had been assaulted by her husband during the week of Dec. 11.

Investigation determined the woman had suffered both an assault and a sexual assault within their home, Deputy Chief Novacich stated. She had been treated for her injuries at hospital and then released.

Police found the man and arrested and charged him.

Stunt driver

A St. Thomas man has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked at 135 kilometres per hour in a maximum 80 zone on Glencolin Line.

An officer was on patrol on Thursday, Dec. 23, and saw a 2000 GMC pickup truck approaching at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated a mobile speed radar system and, on seeing the result, stopped a 17-year-old man from St. Thomas and charged him.

The man’s licence has been suspended and his pickup truck impounded for 14 days.

Prohibited driving

An officer on patrol stopped a 2016 Nissan on Sunday, Dec. 26, for a traffic violation.

Investigation determined the 26-year-old man behind the wheel was a prohibited driver, barred from operating a motor vehicle due to a previous impaired-driving charge.

He was charged and released, but his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.