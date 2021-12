Lou Deane, middle, releases a stone being followed by sweepers Kathi Vandermeer, left, and Diane Campbell during Day Ladies Curling at the Aylmer Curling Club on Thursday, Dec. 16. Curling starts each Thursday at 1 p.m. starting again on Jan. 6. Everyone is welcome to come out and try a free session, but they need to register first on the club’s website to ensure a coach is available. (AE/Rob Perry)