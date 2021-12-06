Elgin man in his 70s latest COVID0-related death

Southwestern Public Health announced on Monday, Dec. 6, that an Elgin man in his 70s had become the 101st death related to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began.

The health unit also reported 85 new cases of the virus had been confirmed in its area over the weekend, or an average of just over 28 a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH rose to 202 Monday from 176 on Friday.

Twelve residents of the Southwestern region were hospitalized with COVID–19, four of them in intensive care units, SWPH stated.

Local ongoing cases include 55 in St. Thomas and area, 27 in Aylmer and area, eight in Bayham, six in Malahide, four in Central Elgin and one in West Elgin.

An outbreak continues to spread at Carresant Care Bonnie Place long-term care home in St. Thomas, with five residents and six staff infected with the virus Monday, up from three residents and four staff on Friday.

The rate of ongoing cases per 100,000 of population stands at 95.5 in the Southwestern region, compared to 83.3 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 887 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, down from 1,184 on Sunday and 1,053 on Saturday.